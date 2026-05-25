Iran’s parliament speaker, foreign minister in Doha for US deal talks – Reuters

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are in Doha to meet Qatar’s prime minister over a potential US-Iran deal to end the war, Reuters reported on Monday, citing an official briefed on the visit.

Talks in Doha are primarily focused on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s highly enriched uranium, the official said.

Iran’s central bank governor was part of the Iranian delegation in Doha to discuss the possible release of frozen Iranian funds as part of an eventual final US-Iran agreement, the official added.

Iran’s state media had reported earlier that Abdolnaser Hemmati traveled to Qatar for talks on Iran’s frozen funds.