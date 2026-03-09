BREAKING: Iran’s Power Shift: Araghchi Pledges Loyalty to Mojtaba Khamenei as New Supreme Leader





Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has publicly sworn allegiance to Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was named the country’s new Supreme Leader on March 8, 2026.





The move comes just days after Ali Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israeli airstrikes that ignited the ongoing war. Araghchi’s pledge—shared directly from his official account—emphasizes unwavering commitment to defend Iran’s sovereignty, national interests, and revolutionary goals, vowing the regime will not falter.





Parallel oaths poured in from the IRGC, armed forces, and internal security forces, signaling rapid consolidation behind the hardline dynastic succession amid escalating attacks and foreign pressure.





The transition locks in continuity of clerical-military rule even as the conflict rages, with Mojtaba Khamenei stepping into the role of spiritual guide, commander-in-chief, and ultimate authority at a moment of existential threat.