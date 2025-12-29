IRAN’S PRESIDENT: “WE ARE IN A WAR WITH THE U.S., ISRAEL AND EUROPE – WE’RE NOW MILITARILY STRONGER”





Iran’s president just declared something massive.



President Masoud Pezeshkian claimed Iran is now in a total war with the U.S., Israel, and Europe, warning this conflict is “worse than the Iran-Iraq War.”





He said Iran is militarily stronger than ever and accused the West of waiting for “internal chaos” to justify another attack.



Pezeshkian painted a picture of a nation under siege, but fully prepared to strike back harder.





“We are in an all-out war with the combined forces of America, Europe, and Israel.



We are now militarily stronger than we were at the time when they attacked us.





Their hope is for internal chaos, so that they can see an opportunity for another attack on Iran.

If they choose to confront us, they will naturally face a more decisive response.





The war we are in now is worse than the Iran-Iraq War.”



Source: @clashreport, @IrnaEnglish, @IranObserver0