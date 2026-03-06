Iran’s Proxy Empire Cracks: IRGC Officers Flee Beirut Amid Israeli Pressure and Lebanese Crackdown

Dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers have bolted from Beirut in the past 48 hours, Israeli defense officials report, fearing targeted strikes as Israel’s campaign intensifies.

These Quds Force advisers—long the backbone of Hezbollah’s operations—abandoned posts, including some at the Iranian embassy, after Israel signaled it would hunt them down. A small IRGC contingent remains to keep liaison with Hezbollah, but officials expect the exodus to accelerate in coming days.

The timing aligns with Lebanon’s new government banning all IRGC activity, ordering deportations and arrests—clear evidence Tehran’s grip on Beirut is slipping under combined diplomatic and military heat.

Meanwhile, Iran lashes out elsewhere: Iranian missiles and drones struck a hotel and residential buildings in Manama, Bahrain, with no reported injuries—part of Tehran’s desperate retaliation against U.S. and Israeli operations.

Iran’s proxies are bleeding support, logistics are fraying, and Hezbollah’s Iranian handlers are running scared. The mullahs’ regional terror network is finally paying the price for decades of aggression.