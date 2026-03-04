Iran’s Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani Reportedly Executed by Own Guards Over Suspected Mossad Ties





In a stunning turn amid Iran’s spiraling military collapse, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani—head of the IRGC’s elite Quds Force and successor to the slain Qasem Soleimani—has reportedly been executed by his own Revolutionary Guards.





Social media reports, amplified by viral posts and dramatic images showing Qaani with a noose, claim he was first detained on suspicion of collaborating with Israel’s Mossad. The allegations stem from his repeated “miraculous” survival of U.S.-Israeli strikes—including the recent bombing that killed Supreme Leader Khamenei and numerous top commanders—while others perished.





Having dodged multiple assassination attempts and escaped the fatal March 1 strikes despite being near Khamenei, Qaani’s luck raised red flags in Tehran’s paranoid power circles. Hardliners allegedly viewed his survival as evidence of high-level betrayal, possibly feeding intelligence that enabled precise Israeli and American targeting.





No major Western or Iranian state outlets have confirmed the execution as of March 3, 2026. Quds Force-linked statements continue to appear in his name, and similar rumors (detention, Mossad links, survival quirks) have circulated—and been debunked—since late 2024.





Yet in the chaos of regime infighting and leadership vacuums, the claim fits a pattern: paranoia grips what’s left of Iran’s command structure. If true, it marks a devastating self-inflicted wound for the IRGC at its weakest moment.



Tehran’s house of cards keeps crumbling—one “lucky” general at a time.