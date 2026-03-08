Iran’s Quds Force Puts $20 Million Bounty on Trump’s Head

Iran’s Quds Force Puts $20 Million Bounty on President Trump’s Head



Freshly unsealed FBI documents reveal Iran’s elite Quds Force has escalated its vendetta, placing a $20 million bounty on President Trump for multiple assassination plots.

This staggering sum doubles previous Iranian offers and surpasses the $10 million rewards dangled by Mexican cartels, cementing Trump’s place as their most hated target after his decisive actions against the regime.





Recent convictions of Iranian-linked operatives, combined with U.S. military strikes dismantling their networks, expose Tehran’s desperate revenge campaign. The mullahs refuse to accept defeat—they keep choosing terror over surrender.





America will not be intimidated. President Trump continues dismantling threats that weak leadership ignored for years. The regime’s days of unchecked aggression are over.