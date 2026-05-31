IRAN’S RAILWAY OIL GAMBIT! TEHRAN TURNS TO CHINA AND PAKISTAN TO DODGE US SEA PRESSURE



Iran is dramatically shifting its energy exports onto railways as Tehran seeks to bypass growing pressure in the Gulf and keep oil and LNG flowing to Asia. Reports linked to Iranian media claim fuel shipments are now increasingly moving toward China through overland “Silk Road” rail corridors, while Pakistan is also expected to receive LNG through routes connected to Iran’s expanding railway network.





The move comes as tensions and disruptions continue around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. Analysts say Iran is urgently developing alternative transport routes to reduce dependence on vulnerable sea lanes.





The ancient Silk Road rail connection between China and Iran, revived in recent years, has become central to Tehran’s economic survival strategy, linking Iran through Central Asia directly to Chinese markets.





While experts warn rail transport cannot fully replace massive oil tanker shipments, the railway lifeline is increasingly viewed as Iran’s bold workaround against Western naval pressure.