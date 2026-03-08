Iran’s Regime Fractures After Khamenei’s Demise



Iran’s interim leadership is cracking under pressure following the targeted killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli strikes.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, heading the provisional council, issued an apology to Gulf states for recent Iranian attacks, only to face sharp rebukes from hardline members tied to the IRGC





This public split exposes deep divisions between moderates seeking de-escalation and revolutionary hardliners demanding vengeance. Efforts to rush Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son, into the supreme role have sparked doubts about regime unity, especially as military setbacks mount.





With bombs still falling and proxies reeling, these internal rifts offer a fleeting chance for diplomacy—likely through Oman—before IRGC-aligned factions slam the door shut and double down on confrontation. The mullahs’ grip looks shakier than ever.



HT OSINTDEFENDer