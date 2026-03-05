Breaking News : Iran’s Secret Underground “Missile Cities” Exposed and Crippled – U.S. & Israeli Strikes Slash Tehran’s Missile Launches by 86% in Just Four Days





In a major escalation of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, Iran’s heavily fortified underground “missile cities”vast tunnel networks built over decades to protect its ballistic missile arsenal have turned into one of its greatest vulnerabilities





U.S. and Israeli aircraft, along with armed drones, are relentlessly targeting these subterranean bases: destroying missile launchers as they emerge to fire, sealing bunker entrances with precision bunker-buster bombs, and hitting surface infrastructure. According to U.S. commanders, hundreds of missiles, launchers, and drones have already been eliminated.





The impact is dramatic Iran’s missile launches have plummeted by 86% over the past four days, severely degrading Tehran’s ability to retaliate and threaten regional allies.





This comes amid Operation Epic Fury, where U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has established localized air superiority and continues dynamic strikes to hunt down remaining mobile launchers.



Source: The Wall Street Journal (WSJ)