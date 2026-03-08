Iran’s Security Chief Delivers Stark Warning to Turkey and Azerbaijan



Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani just put two key neighbors on notice: stay out of the fight, or become part of it.





He stated that two regional countries (pointing straight at Turkey and Azerbaijan) have claimed they won’t let their territory be used for US strikes against Iran. While doubting they’ll actually hold the line, Larijani said Iran will leave them alone if they keep that promise.





The message is clear: comply, and avoid Iranian retaliation. Break it, and expect consequences.





This comes amid rising tensions—Azerbaijan already reported Iranian drone strikes and vowed to hit back, while NATO intercepted an Iranian missile over Turkish airspace.





Iran is scrambling to limit the war from turning into a full multi-front disaster, peeling off potential staging grounds before more doors open against Tehran.





Desperate diplomacy or calculated deterrence? Either way, the pressure is mounting fast.