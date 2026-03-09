IRAN’S SPOKESMAN BRAGS: “WE’RE READY FOR SIX MONTHS OF WAR—AND WE HAVEN’T EVEN STARTED”





On day 9 of the 2026 Israel-US-Iran conflict, Iranian Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi delivered a fiery televised statement claiming Tehran remains fully prepared for a prolonged war.





Key lines from his Farsi remarks:

– “We have not yet used our main stockpile of advanced missiles and drones built up since 2012.”



– “The enemy has seen only the opening phase. We are equipped and ready to fight for six months or longer.”

– “Our command structure is intact and our resolve is stronger than ever.”



The boast comes as Israeli and American strikes have already hit targets in Tehran and crippled several proxy force bases, with heavy losses reported among senior IRGC commanders and key missile production sites.





Online reaction on X was brutal and near-universal mockery. Most replies dismissed the general’s words as hollow propaganda, pointing to Iran’s defensive collapses, abandoned allies, and the rapid degradation of its air defenses since the opening salvos.





Reality check: Nine days in, the “six-month war” promise already sounds more like wishful thinking than strategy.