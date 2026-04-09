Iran’s Hormuz Bluff is Crumbling Fast



Bloomberg just laid it out plain: Iran’s stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz is fading and won’t recover. Over the next five years, Gulf states are racing to build bypass pipelines that sidestep Tehran’s choke point, slashing the mullahs’ leverage for good.





The recent shaky US-Iran ceasefire showed Tehran still trying to play tough guy with oil flows. But Saudi Arabia and the UAE are already expanding their east-west routes to the Red Sea and Gulf of Oman, moving millions of barrels daily without touching Iranian waters. Kuwait and Iraq have strong reasons to join in and cut the cord completely.





Even if short-term deals patch things up, Iran’s dominance over this vital waterway—one-fifth of global oil and LNG—is toast.

The regime’s threats spiked prices and rattled markets, yet smart neighbors refused to stay dependent on a terrorist sponsor’s mercy.