Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei plots to flee to Moscow as panicked regime offers protesters £5 a month to stop unrest

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is reportedly making contingency plans to flee the country for Moscow as unrest and violence escalate across Iran, according to intelligence-linked sources cited in international media.

The reports claim the 86-year-old leader and a small circle of close aides and family members could seek refuge in Russia if Iran’s military and security forces defect, refuse orders, or fail to contain the growing protests. The alleged plan mirrors the escape of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow in late 2024 amid an opposition advance.

Nationwide demonstrations, sparked by severe economic hardship, have spread to more than 20 cities. Protesters have targeted government buildings, torched police vehicles and chanted slogans calling for Khamenei’s removal. Reports indicate at least 12 people have been killed, including children, while hundreds have been arrested.

Economic pressure remains a key driver of the unrest, with inflation exceeding 40 per cent and food prices surging. Authorities have announced small cash vouchers for citizens in an attempt to ease tensions, though critics say the move has done little to calm public anger.

Footage circulating online shows clashes between armed security forces and demonstrators in Tehran and other cities, with gunfire heard in some areas. Despite rare overtures to address economic grievances, officials have labelled demonstrators as “rioters” and warned against destabilisation.

The crisis has drawn sharp rhetoric from abroad. US President Donald Trump warned on social media that Washington was “locked and loaded” should Iranian forces violently suppress protesters. In response, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said US interests and bases in the region would be considered “legitimate targets” if America intervened, while senior official Ali Larijani cautioned that foreign interference could destabilise the Middle East.

Iran has formally complained to the United Nations over the US threats, insisting it would respond forcefully to any attack. Analysts say the current protests represent the most significant challenge to Iran’s leadership since demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini in custody, as calls for regime change grow louder across the country.