IRAN’S SUPREME LEADER AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI HAS BEEN KILLED, STATE MEDIA SAYS





IRAN’S army has warned of the “most devastating” retaliation after strikes by the US and Israel killed the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





Khamenei was killed in his office, Iranian state TV says. The country has declared 40 days of mourning for the hardline cleric who was in charge for the country for 37 years.





The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned of a “devastating offensive” in response, saying it would attack US bases and Israel.





According to the constitution, Khamenei’s successor must be selected by the same body that chose him: the Assembly of Leadership Experts.





In the meantime, the president, the head of judiciary and a cleric member of the powerful Guardian Council would usually assume his responsibilities.





Some Iranians celebrated while others mourned following the strikes and confirmation of Khamenei’s death.



The killing of the supreme leader is a defining moment in the turbulent history of Iran, BBC chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet writes.





President Donald Trump earlier said Khamenei was “one of the most evil people in history” and that his death marked “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country”.





More than 200 people have been killed during the strikes, according to the Red Crescent, and the BBC’s media partner, CBS News, has reported around 40 Iranian officials are dead.





Iran has launched attacks throughout the Middle East, on US allies and where the US has military bases, including in Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait.





Four people have been injured following an incident at Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, the country’s government says.



