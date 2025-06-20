Iran’s Supreme Leader says they will not submit to any demands or dictates

It seems the war between Iran and Israel is far from over as both nations are still poised to keep bombing each other.

In his recent post on X, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei has stated that Iran is not going to surrender to any demands.

According to him, it is unwise for anyone to tell Iran to surrender as there is nothing for the Iran nation to surrender to.

In comments carried by Iran’s semi-official state news agency Khamenei allegedly said: “War will be met with war, bombing with bombing, and strike with strike. Iran will not submit to any demands or dictates.”