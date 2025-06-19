Iran’s Supreme Leader warns the US not to get involved in the war or they will suffer damages

After several threats and warnings from the US and Donald Trump, Iran’s Supreme Leader has issued a stern warning to the US about getting involved in their ongoing war with Iran.

In a post on his X, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the US about interfering with Iran’s ongoing war with Israel.

According to him, the US entering the ongoing war will be at its own “detriment” as it will suffer much more damage than Iran will.

In a subsequent post, Khamenei emphasized his initial warning, telling the US that it will “definitely” suffer “irreparable if they enter this conflict militarily.”

These warnings come following Trump’s recent threats to Iran to make a deal and also knowing about the hideout of their supreme leader and how easy it will be for them to eliminate him.