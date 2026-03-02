Breaking News : Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Head Declares Readiness for ‘Long War’ Amid U.S.-Israel Strikes





In a bold statement amid escalating tensions following recent U.S.-Israel military actions against Iran, Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, asserted: “Iran, unlike the United States, has prepared itself for a long war.”





Larijani also rejected any negotiations with the U.S., emphasizing Iran’s defensive stance and claiming it did not start the conflict. This comes as global eyes watch the rapidly unfolding situation in the Middle East.





Source: Official X post from Ali Larijani on March 2, 2026, as reported by multiple outlets including Al Jazeera and Breaking The News.