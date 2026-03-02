Breaking News | Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani Firmly Rejects U.S. Negotiations: “We Will Not Negotiate With the United States”





In a direct and unambiguous statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) today at approximately 9:47 AM IST, Ali Larijani categorically denied reports suggesting he had initiated back-channel outreach to resume talks with Washington via Oman.





Larijani wrote in Persian:

“لن نتفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة”

“We will not negotiate with the United States.”



He was responding to a Wall Street Journal report claiming Iranian outreach for renewed nuclear negotiations. In the same post, Larijani sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that Trump “has imposed chaos on the region with his false hopes” and has prioritized “Israel First” at the expense of American interests.





This firm rejection comes amid heightened regional tensions following recent U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran.