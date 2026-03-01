Iran’s top clerics order Muslims to avenge Khamenei’s killing

A leading Iranian Shiite cleric has issued an order for Muslims to wage jihad against the United States and Israel to avenge the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The 99-year-old Grand Ayatollah, Makarem Shirazi, said Khamenei’s revenge is the “religious duty of all Muslims in the world to eradicate the evil of these criminals from the world,” according to state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.

Another leading cleric, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani, issued a fatwa declaring an obligation for all Muslims “avenge the blood” of Khamenei, Tasnim said.