Iran’s Wolves Are Rising: Defectors Vow Armed Fight to Restore the Crown



A bold new chapter is unfolding inside Iran. A masked group calling itself the Wolves of Iran has emerged in a chilling video manifesto, declaring they will no longer tolerate the regime’s bloodshed.





After the regime’s savage January 2026 crackdown slaughtered thousands during nationwide protests triggered by economic collapse and war fears, these fighters say peaceful resistance is dead. Seven black-clad figures, armed and disciplined, swear solemn loyalty to Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Crown Prince leading the secular opposition from abroad.





Their military-style oaths and tactical bearing raise the strong possibility these are defectors from the IRGC or regular army—men who once served the mullahs but now turn against them.





This is no fringe stunt. It signals cracks at the core of the Islamic Republic’s security apparatus, right as external pressure mounts and Reza Pahlavi rallies global support for regime change.





The regime has always feared precisely this: loyalists who wake up, pick up weapons, and fight for a free, pre-1979 Iran under lawful leadership.





The Wolves of Iran are sending a clear message to Tehran: the hunted are becoming the hunters. The Lion and Sun is stirring again.



Javid Shah. 🇮🇷