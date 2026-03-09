Iran’s Women’s Football Team Pleads for Help in Desperate Sign-Language Signal





In a chilling scene outside a Gold Coast stadium, members of Iran’s women’s national football team signaled “HELP” in sign language from bus windows as they prepared to depart Australia. The desperate gesture followed their refusal to sing the national anthem during an AFC Women’s Asian Cup match, an act that drew immediate condemnation from Iranian state television.





Regime media branded the players “unforgivable wartime traitors” and vowed severe punishment upon their return, raising fears of imprisonment, torture, or execution under Iran’s harsh laws for perceived disloyalty amid ongoing regional conflict.





Iranian-Australian supporters gathered to chant against the regime and urged the team to stay, briefly blocking the bus in an attempt to prevent their forced departure. Australian security intervened, allowing the vehicle to leave.





The incident underscores the regime’s tight control over its athletes, even abroad, and the real risks these women face for a simple gesture of defiance. Calls are mounting for Australia to grant protection or asylum, ensuring these courageous athletes are not sent back to almost certain peril.