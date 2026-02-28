Iraqi fighters told to prepare for a long war with U.S.



An Iran-backed Iraqi militia has issued a direct warning to Washington, saying American forces would face severe consequences if the United States launches strikes on Iran.





The group, Kataeb Hezbollah, declared that its fighters are preparing for a prolonged regional conflict and could intervene if Tehran comes under attack. Commanders stated that any strike on Iran would be treated as a direct threat to their movement and to the broader “axis of resistance.”





The militia warned that U.S. troops stationed across the Middle East would face “immense losses,” adding that their response would be more aggressive than in previous confrontations…particularly if any military action is perceived as an attempt to overthrow the Iranian government.





The warning comes amid heightened tensions in the region, raising concerns that any direct clash between Washington and Tehran could quickly expand into a wider regional war involving armed groups in Iraq, Syria, and beyond.