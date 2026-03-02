IRELAND DEPORTS 63 PEOPLE TO SOUTH AFRICA ON CHARTER FLIGHT, INCLUDING OYEKANMI FAMILY, AFTER FAILED ASYLUM APPLICATIONS





Irish authorities have deported 63 people to South Africa on a specially chartered flight from Dublin to Johannesburg following the rejection of their asylum applications





According to officials, the group included 54 adults and nine children who were part of family units. Authorities confirmed that all those removed had exhausted their legal appeals. Irish Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan described the operation as a standard enforcement measure aimed at upholding the country’s immigration laws amid a growing number of asylum applications.





Reports indicate that ten of the adults on board had previous criminal convictions in Ireland. The charter flight reportedly cost over €585,000 and forms part of broader efforts by the Irish government to address what it says is pressure on the asylum system, where rejection rates are said to be high.





One of the families that drew public attention is the Oyekanmi family. Titilayo Oluwakemi Oyekanmi and her three sons had been living in Ireland since late 2023 after arriving from South Africa and applying for protection. Their asylum claim was declined, and an appeal was later dismissed, leading to a formal deportation order earlier this year.





During their stay, members of the local community reportedly expressed support for the family. Neighbours, teachers and classmates spoke publicly about their involvement in school and community activities, with some organising protests in opposition to the deportation.





The situation has also sparked debate in South Africa. Some social media users questioned why individuals of Nigerian heritage were returned to South Africa, while others raised concerns about documentation and nationality issues. There have been calls for clarity from South African authorities regarding the legal status of those deported and the government’s response





Irish officials maintain that deportations only take place after due legal process has been completed and that each case is assessed individually. The matter has now shifted focus to how South African authorities will process and support those who have arrived back in the country.





The issue has ignited broader conversations in both Ireland and South Africa about immigration enforcement, asylum systems, cross-border nationality questions, and the responsibilities of governments in handling complex migration cases.