🚨 Breaking News: I₹GC Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln; U.S. Denies Any Damage





Iran’s Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Gu∆rd Co₹ps (I₹GC) has claimed that it targeted the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles amid escalating regional tensions.





According to the Iranian statement, the missiles were aimed directly at the carrier operating in regional waters.





However, a U.S. official speaking to Al Jazeera stated that while Iranian missiles were launched, they did not come close to the vessel and caused no damage. The official further confirmed that the aircraft carrier remains fully operational and continues its military activities without disruption.





The situation remains fluid, with conflicting narratives emerging from Tehran and Washington. Further independent verification is awaited.



Source: Iranian Revolutionary Guard statement; U.S. official statement to Al Jazeera.