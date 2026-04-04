IRGC Claims Recovery of U.S. LUCAS Drone Wreckage After Sea Crash



Reports indicate that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has recovered parts of a U.S. drone after it crashed into the sea, with some components reportedly found in relatively intact condition.





Images circulating online are said to show debris believed to be from a LUCAS drone, described as a one-way attack (loitering) drone. The condition of the wreckage has drawn attention from analysts, as it may provide insight into design and operational features.





There has been no official confirmation from U.S. authorities regarding the loss or recovery of such a system.

If verified, the incident could have implications for technology exposure and battlefield intelligence gathering.