IRGC General Confesses Tehran Masterminded October 7 Massacre





On Iranian state television, IRGC Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari, advisor to the regime’s top commander, dropped the mask. He openly called the October 7 Hamas terrorists “our heroic and courageous Palestinian fighters” and boasted that without massive American intervention, they would have overrun Israeli territory in the days that followed.





While Tehran’s diplomats still play the victim card at the United Nations, its military brass brags about directing the slaughter that killed over 1,200 innocents and took 250 hostages. This is no longer deniable proxy warfare. It is a direct, state-sponsored act of war.





The regime ignited this fire to destabilize the region. Now, as consequences mount, they can no longer hide behind lies and “resistance” rhetoric. The head of the snake must be held accountable. Peace demands the collapse of this terrorist enterprise.