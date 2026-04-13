IRGC Issues Stark Warning: “Approaching Hormuz Means Being Targeted” Denies Opening Waters to Foreign Forces





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a high-level warning, declaring that any military vessel moving toward the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a target and may face immediate action.





The IRGC also rejected claims that the waterway has been opened to foreign naval forces, calling such reports “false information” spread by hostile actors.





According to the statement, any military movement in the area will be treated as a serious violation of the temporary ceasefire, potentially triggering a strong response from Iranian forces.





The warning comes just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered naval operations in the region, including a blockade and mine-clearing efforts, following the breakdown of peace talks in Islamabad.