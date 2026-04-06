IRGC says intelligence chief killed by Israel-US attack

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced in a statement published by Iranian news outlets that their intelligence chief, Majid Khademi, has been killed.

The statement says he was killed this morning and has accused Israel and the US of targeting him.

I’ve reached out to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and they say they’ll “look into” the report.

Khademi had replaced Mohammad Kazemi, who was also killed in an Israeli attack on 15 June 2025 during the 12-day Iran-Israel war.

Back in February, following deadly anti-government protests in January, Khademi had accused US President Donald Trump of fuelling what Iranian officials have described as a “staged murder” strategy, aimed at increasing casualties to justify foreign military intervention.

Khademi had claimed during that time that more than 10 foreign intelligence services, including Israel’s cyber warfare and intelligence unit 8200, played a role in the protests that swept across Iran. According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 7,000 people were killed in the January crackdown.