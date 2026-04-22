IRGC Takes Over Tehran Streets as Coup Rumors Explode



Nighttime footage from Tehran shows heavily armed IRGC fighters riding a massive yellow ballistic missile launcher — believed to be a Khorramshahr model — rolling through crowded city areas while regime supporters wave Iranian flags and chant in support.

The display comes amid fragile ceasefire talks with the US, following the US-Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei earlier this year.





The video, shared via Mehr News, captures IRGC personnel posing with rifles atop the launcher as crowds surge around it. This is no routine parade.

With President Pezeshkian reportedly sidelined and IRGC commanders blocking key appointments while controlling access to the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, the hardline Revolutionary Guard is flexing raw power in the capital.





Rumors of a coup are gaining traction for good reason. Analysts note the IRGC has consolidated control over military decisions, negotiations, and security, effectively sidelining civilian figures. One report describes a “military council” exerting dominance as the regime digs in against American pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and abandon its nuclear ambitions.





In the streets, the message is clear and defiant: the mullahs’ old clerical facade is cracking, and the IRGC’s terrorist muscle is stepping fully into the open.