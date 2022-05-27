Iris’ nakedness chews Internet bundles, gets reported to Police

LOSING Mwandi constituency PF candidate Iris Kaingu’s poor relationship with clothes has gotten her reported to Kabwata Police station.

After losing an election in Mwandi, Iris is doing well in ensuring erections among the holy and unholy ones.

Photos and videos of Iris clad in a see through fishnet dress that not only emphasises her body geography but also clearly displays her watermelon-sized mammalian glands, while attending some event, are currently the trending topic on various social media platforms.

The daughter of a former Cabinet minister is certainly toiling hard to ensure that Zambians don’t forget her dilapidated past record of nudity.

While some have expressed admiration for Iris’ torso and bottom, others are disgusted by the wanton public display of nudity by the one-time adult film star.

With too much free time on his hands, David Chishimba, who is president of the peculiar Unemployed Youths Association of Zambia, walked to Kabwata Police Station where he lodged in a complaint.

According to Chishimba, he has followed with dismay the popularisation of immorality by some “Zambian celebrities.”

“That is why we have taken a step to report one Iris Kaingu at Kabwata Police Station for conduct likely to corrupt morals contrary to Section 177(1)(a) Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia,” Chishimba told Kalemba in a statement this afternoon.

Further, Chishimba said, “such conduct, if left unchecked, is likely to corrupt our society, more especially young people.”

“People might perceive undressing in public as normal conduct or may think that to make it in Zambia, one has to undress,” stated Chishimba.

On October 23, 2012, Iris was convicted by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for producing a good-to-watch pornographic cinematography.

She was fined K10, 000 and set free to go forth committing more sin.

By Mwiche Nalwimba

Kalemba