🌍 Is BRICS Falling Apart? India and South Africa Hesitate on New BRICS Currency While Trump and the USA Keep the Dollar in Charge — What This Means for the Global Economy 🌍





The world is watching BRICS — the group of emerging economies including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — and questions are rising about whether the bloc’s dream of challenging the US dollar is actually slipping away.





Recently, India has signaled it won’t fully abandon the US dollar and is cautious about any shared BRICS currency. While discussions have focused on using local currencies or linking digital payments between member nations, India prefers a gradual, pragmatic approach instead of a sudden replacement of the dollar.





This cautious stance is raising eyebrows. If a major player like India won’t fully commit, can BRICS really succeed in creating a strong alternative to the dollar? Experts point out that member countries have very different economies, priorities, and political interests — making a unified currency extremely difficult.





Meanwhile, the US dollar remains dominant in global trade. Countries continue to rely on it for international transactions, reserves, and loans. The influence of Donald Trump and his administration adds another layer: past statements and policies make it clear that any move to challenge the dollar could face economic pressure or retaliation.





The hesitation from BRICS members shows that while the idea of a new currency sounds powerful on paper, the reality is much more complicated. Economic dependence, internal divisions, and geopolitical pressures make replacing the dollar a slow, uncertain process.





For now, BRICS continues to explore digital currency cooperation and local currency trade, but the dream of a fully independent bloc with its own global currency is still far from reality. India and South Africa’s careful approach highlights the challenge: balancing ambition with economic stability, while the US dollar keeps its position at the center of global finance.





💭 The big question remains: Can BRICS overcome internal disagreements and US influence to truly become a global economic counterweight, or is the bloc struggling to keep its ambitions alive?