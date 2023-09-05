IS DENYING OPPOSITION BOND THE ‘IMINGALATO’, HON MUNDUBILE QUESTIONS PRESIDENT HH.

…….says the Zambian people cannot give the UPND another mandate because of their failures.

Chilanga…….Tuesday, 5 September 2023 (Smart Eagles)

The continued detention of Patriots for Economic Progress President Sean Tembo under the ‘Imingalato’ of Republican President Hakainde Hichilema is sad, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has said.

Hon Mundubile said if President Hakainde Hichilema means what he says, Mr Sean Tembo should have already been granted a Police Bond.

He was speaking when he visited Mr Tembo at Balmoral Police in Chilanga today.

Hon Mundubile also encouraged the President to start using measured language that befits the office of the Head of State.

He has also encouraged President Hichilema to reach out to the Zambian people and the opposition on the possible solutions to the Challenges the country is facing.

He said the opposition is ready for an Indaba where they can advise the President on how to navigate through the basics of leadership.

Hon Mundubile said it is clear that the Zambian people cannot give the President another mandate because of the failure seen during his tenure.

“We want him to attend to basics, the adherence of the rule of Law, where as an economist himself, he may be facing some challenges in the Prices of Mealie Meal, fuel, the exchange rate and the cost of living. All these things like the adherence to the rule of law are basics. All what the IG must do is to follow what the Commander in Chief says,” he said.

We appreciate that everything seems to be escaping his hands, he seems to be in desperation, and mealie meal prices are going out of hand. We want to help him now, the Zambian people have made a decision, and they are not going to give President HH a vote in 2026. What they have seen is total failure on the part of President HH and his new dawn Government in the manner Government has been run. We want to help him now so that he manages the economy, even when we take over from him, we do not want to see to it that the economy is completely destroyed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Opposition Whip Stephen Kampyongo said President Hichilema is clearly being undermined by the Inspector General of Police.

He said the Police seem to go against the directives and pronouncements made by the President on public spaces..

Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya said the UPND has demonstrated that they cannot follow the law.

He said they want to hide their failures to bring the prices of commodities down by arresting the opposition.

And Chilubi Mp Mulenga FUBE SAID “APA tufikile epalya balanda ati tuleya kuma elections”.