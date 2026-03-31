*Zambia Declares Fuel Emergency, Suspends Taxes to Ease Crisis*



Lusaka, 31st March 2026 – The Government of Zambia has declared the current fuel supply situation an emergency and announced immediate measures to cushion citizens and businesses.





At a special Cabinet meeting chaired by President Hakainde Hichilema, ministers approved the zero-rating of Value Added Tax (VAT) and the suspension of excise duty on petrol and diesel imports. These measures will take effect from 1st April 2026 and run for three months.





Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, said the decision is aimed at reducing the cost of fuel and stabilizing supply during the crisis.





“This intervention is designed to ease the burden on households and businesses while government works to restore normal fuel availability,” Hon. Mweetwa explained.





The announcement comes as part of broader efforts to safeguard Zambia’s socio-economic stability amid rising concerns over fuel shortages.