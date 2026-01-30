Is Former President Joseph Kabila Dead?



Since last week rumors have been circulating about the alleged assassination of former Congolese President Joseph Kabila.





According to information obtained by sources, the former Congolese President Joseph Kabila was killed on January 25 in an explosion at the building where he was meeting with representatives of the M23 guerrilla group in Kalundu, one of the three municipalities of Uvira in the Congolese province of South Kivu in the east of the country.





The explosion, which is being attributed either to a bomb planted in the building or to a heavy drone strike by the Congolese army, is said to have killed around forty people in addition to Kabila, including several high-ranking M23 commanders.





On September 30, 2025, a military court in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) sentenced former President Joseph Kabila to death in absentia.

Kabila, who led the DRC from 2001 to 2019, was convicted of treason, insurrection, war crimes, and collaborating with the M23 rebel group. He is currently in hiding outside the country, with reports placing him in Kenya.