IS GARRY NKOMBO THE NEW DAWN BOWMAN LUSAMBO?

By Robson Maamba

Watching news last night was heart breaking to see the whole lot of Minister of Local Government and Rural Development not only destroying people’s only source of livelihood but also forcing a poor mother and her children drinking Kachasu in front of the cameras. The action of making children take kachasu because the parents deal in it is unacceptable and shameful. We may not support kachasu brewing for both moral and health reasons but what Honourable Garry Nkombo did is not honourable and must be condemned to the strongest terms by all well-meaning Zambians.



There’s something called public policy, laws are made to further the public interest so the government should not be aloof to the realities that its citizens face on a daily basis. Poverty is real and in this country it’s on a massive scale. “Illegal businesses” are a source of livelihood for many of the people, for instance if Honourable Garry Nkombo was a Minister when some of us where in school and took that action taken in Garden Compound yesterday, we would have never attained an education because it was funded through the same so called illicit business of brewing Kachasu in Chawama Compound.

The government needs to take a pragmatic approach in dealing with this issue, they need to be sensitive to the plight of the poor citizens. We do not condone illegalities, but laws do not operate in vacuum. Laws are made for the people as such the plight of the poor needs to be addressed. ITS NOT IN PUBLIC INTEREST TO DESTROY LIVILIHOODS WITHOUT OFFERING A SOLUTION……..



Honourable Garry Nkombo is dealing with the symptoms and not addressing the problem, we all agree that no one would brew KACHASU if they had a viable and accessible alternative. The real issue government needs to tackle is poverty and once poverty is dealt with some of these things won’t even be here to be discussed.

Honourable Nkombo’s show of “power” is like ‘STITCHING THE ANUS IN ORDER TO CURE DIARRHEA’. One would also wonder why hasn’t our dear Minister exerted the same energy in his own Constituency, Kaleya to be specific which in my view is the Headquarters of Kachasu brewing popularly known as MAUREEN MUKIYA? Could it be that he fears to lose votes in 2026? This could be nothing but hypocrisy of the highest order.



Zambian’s memories are still fresh on how much Uncle Garry Nkombo spoke with so much vigour on how he will demolish illegal structures in the infamous FOREST 27, what have we seen so far, justice is only for the poor Kachasu brewers of Garden Compound and those who built illegal structures along Kasangula Road. Is there hope for the poor in the NEW DAWN if the worthy are not touched but only those who are trying hard to bring bread and butter on the table?



During the presser on Monday the President urged Zambians not to report corruption on Social Media platforms but call Toll Free lines that shall be launched, where should we report Ministers who misconduct themselves like what Garry Nkombo did in Garden Compound yesterday?



Awe nangu tapasoswa ba Garry what you did yesterday was inhuman for someone bearing the title of a Honourable, so you were envious of Boman Lusambo when he was going round the streets of Lusaka whipping Nightspot patrons? This is not what we expected from the New Dawn Government the video of your action in Garden Compound will haunt you in the like manner the Ministry of Justice video of retirees haunted the Patriotic Front!