Is General Mkhwanazi Eyeing Political Power or Planning to Join a Political Party? 🤔





There has been growing debate around KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Recently, he has been making bold moves and statements — including exposing alleged corruption, political interference, and collusion between politicians, prosecutors, police and even some in the judiciary.





His claims that the Political Killings Task Team was disbanded unlawfully, and that more than 100 dockets were removed from investigations, have already led to the Madlanga Commission being established to probe the matter.





Now the big question:

👉 Is Mkhwanazi simply doing his duty as a top cop, or is he positioning himself for a much bigger role — maybe political power, or even joining a political party?





🔥 Speculation is already growing:



Could the ANC look at him as a strong anti-corruption voice?





Could the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal view him as a powerful figure to strengthen their base?



Could the DA approach him as a symbol of accountability and law enforcement?





Or could he even launch or join a new political movement to fight corruption head-on?





Some believe he could be using this spotlight to build a platform for political influence. Others argue he’s just fulfilling his mandate to protect South Africans and expose corruption.





💬 Debate time:

Do you think General Mkhwanazi has political ambitions — and if so, which party would be his natural home? Or is he just being an honest cop doing his job? #fblifestyle