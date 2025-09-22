Is General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi the next President of South Africa?

Is Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi the next President of South Africa?



With President Cyril Ramaphosa serving his final term and the ANC yet to settle a clear successor, a lot of folks are asking who could lead the country next. One name popping up in public discussion because of the headlines is Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi — but stop: Mkhwanazi is currently a senior police official, not a declared ANC candidate.





He’s been in the spotlight recently after publicly alleging that criminal syndicates have infiltrated parts of the state and naming senior officials at a commission of inquiry. That made him a household name — but there’s no credible reporting that he’s running for the ANC leadership or the presidency.





So — could he “take over”? In practice, becoming president requires party nomination, a national political campaign and (in South Africa’s system) control of party lists and votes. For now, Mkhwanazi’s profile is tied to law enforcement and whistleblowing, not a political campaign.





What do you think — would you trust a police boss to make the jump into national politics, or do you expect a more conventional ANC successor to emerge?