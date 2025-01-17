IS IT RULE OF LAW OR RULE BY LAWFARE, ASKS NDOLA BASED CLERGY



By Rev Chilekwa Mulenga



Friday 17th January, 2025



His Excellency the President Dr Hakainde Hichilema should take keen interest in the arrests of those perceived to be critics of his government by the Zambia Police Service. The operations of the Police on the arrests of those with dissenting views has the potential to dent President Hichilema’s administration in the eyes of the majority of Zambians and the international community on human rights violations.





We ask this administration under President Hichilema to consider the following critical questions in light of recent arrests on citizens such as Pastor Duncan Simuchimba, Hon Jay Emmanuel Banda, Hon. Mumbi Phiri and Hon. Binwell Mpundu to mention but a few;





1. Why does the sedition law seem to be wielded against those critical of President Hichilema and his government?



2. What makes UPND cadres immune to sedition while other Zambians are thrown behind bars?





3. Has the Police become a political machinery for the UPND administration?



4. Is the arrest of Hon Mumbi Phiri and Hon Binwell Mpundu about the law or lawfare?





5. Who is issuing instructions to the Police to arrest perceived political opponents on alleged seditious practice?



6. How in God’s name did the Police arrive at charging Hon Mumbi Phiri with aggravated robbery case?



7. Are people who are saying the UPND government has violated the rights of many citizens wrong?





We respectfully remind President Hichilema that selective justice is not just unfair; it is a direct injury on democracy and therefore should be frowned upon.

The Zambia Police should be encouraged to uphold the rule of law without fear or favor in line with the pronouncements made by His Excellency the President. If sedition applies to Hon Mpundu for a legitimate call to action in defense of personal safety, then why have the hate-filled, violence-promoting UPND cadres who openly insulted and threatened the Fifth Republican President Dr Edgar Lungu gone untouched? How about the comments made by the then opposition leader Mr Hichilema about self defence? Did that amount to sedition?





On the 24th of August, 2021 during the inauguration of the Republican President at the packed National Heroes Stadium, the following were promised and we quote;

“We said Bally and team will fix our economy, but we will do more than that. We will grow our economy so we can lift more people out of poverty than ever before. We will promote unity in diversity and ensure respect for the fundamental human rights and freedoms for all. We will restore the rule of law, general order in our public places and communities, and return our country back to normalcy,” said President Hichilema.





Let the Police enforce the law equally or the Police will be the reason for President Hichilema’s administration complete loss of credibility costing them votes. Why should cadres be the ones instructing Police to arrest some citizens? It happened during President Lungu it is happening under President Hichilema and unless measures are applied to correct the situation, the people may vote President Hichilema out for gross negligence. Don’t say you were not warned. Scripture admonishes us;





Pro 11:14 “Where no counsel is, the people fall: but in the multitude of counsellors there is safety”



Ndola, Copperbelt, Zambia.



