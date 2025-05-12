Is It True That Leadership Is Hard? A Nation Watches from the Stands- Dr Lawrence Mwelwa

Is It True That Leadership Is Hard? A Nation Watches from the Stands



By Dr Lawrence Mwelwa



There’s a thrill in watching football from the grandstands. From the safety of your seat, you shout instructions, predict plays, and see every mistake with perfect clarity. From that vantage point, it’s easy to score goals, defend flawlessly, and even substitute players with ease. But step onto the pitch and reality bites—the game changes. The crowd is deafening, the pressure intense, and the ball is never quite where you need it.

President Hakainde Hichilema, once Zambia’s loudest critic from the opposition benches, now finds himself not in the stands but squarely in the centre of the pitch. And just recently, he admitted what many in leadership dare not say: “Leadership is not easy; it’s assumed to be easy from a distance but it’s pretty challenging.”





That confession, made at a church event where he donated K200,000 to the Mushili Central SDA Church, was perhaps the most honest statement he has made since taking office. It was a rare moment of humility in a presidency that began with bold declarations and high expectations.

In African tradition, we say “umufwi wakwashima tauchimfya bulwi”—a borrowed spear cannot win a war. President Hichilema inherited a nation wounded by debt, patronage, and distrust. He came bearing promises, the spear of change, and the shield of economic reform. But now, in the heat of governance, he’s learning—sometimes painfully—that leading a nation requires more than intelligence; it demands wisdom, patience, and courage.





Since stepping into State House, he has encountered firestorms his predecessors knew too well. His government was shaken when the United States slashed $50 million in annual health aid over systemic theft of donated medical supplies. Despite launching forensic audits and sanctioning some officials, the scandal dented his administration’s image. Then came the damning accusations from a former Finance Ministry official who claimed retaliation after exposing financial misconduct—raising questions about whether the anti-corruption banner was a political slogan or a genuine commitment. Even stranger, a witchcraft trial unfolded after two men were arrested for allegedly trying to harm the president through supernatural means, thrusting Zambia into a legal and cultural crossroad.





The mining sector, once seen as a lever for economic revival, became a crucible of controversy. In Chembe, Luapula Province, illegal sugilite mining allegedly involved high-ranking figures, yet most of the accused walked free citing lack of evidence. At Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, a private jet from Egypt landed with counterfeit gold, cash, and firearms—unleashing a national scandal with international tentacles.

Glencore, the global mining giant, was accused of funneling money to political actors before selling its stake in Mopani Copper Mines, and a toxic dam collapse at a Chinese-owned mine spilled waste into the Kafue River, affecting hundreds of thousands of Zambians. Amid all this, critics claimed that proposed mining reforms would only strengthen elite capture.





Elsewhere, politics turned bitter. The abduction of former MP Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda gripped the nation after he claimed he had been tortured by state agents seeking information about opposition figures. While the courts dismissed his claims due to non-appearance, the controversy remained alive. In sports, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) fell into disrepute amid allegations that President Andrew Kamanga manipulated election rules to stay in power. Meanwhile, public trust eroded as Transparency International’s Bribe Payers Index painted a bleak picture of the police, local councils, and health systems.





And so we return to the question: is leadership truly hard? The honest answer is yes. As Africans say, “Even the chief’s stool is not free of thorns.” President Hichilema has discovered that the throne may come with applause, but it also carries responsibility that no advisor, no economist, no strategist can shoulder alone. “When the music changes, so must the dance,” says another proverb. He must adapt, not as a man with all the answers, but as a leader who is willing to listen—even to critics.





Jesus said, “Judge not, lest ye be judged.” But HH judged. He judged his predecessors harshly. Now that he wears the crown, he must wear it with the grace to acknowledge failure, embrace criticism, and build bridges—even with those he once opposed. Leadership is not theatre. It is not prophecy. It is not academic theory. It is a long, hard walk through fire—with the nation watching.





Play the game, Mr. President. But never forget: even the finest striker must sometimes pass the ball.

#zambianwhistleblower #ZWB