IS MOROCCO THE NEW FRANCE — COLONIZING AFRICA FROM THE NORTH?



By TruVision Africa



Africa is elebrating. France is losing its grip. The AES bloc kicked French troops out. Africans are tearing down French monuments and reclaiming their sovereignty one country at a time.





But while Africa celebrates at the front door — somebody is quietly walking in through the back.



His name is King Mohammed VI. And his ambitions for Africa are bigger than most Africans realize.





🔥 THE MOROCCAN MOVE NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT



Morocco is now the second largest African investor in Africa behind only South Africa. Moroccan banks have expanded into over twenty African countries. The OCP Group — Morocco’s state-owned fertilizer giant — is signing agricultural deals across West and East Africa, positioning Morocco to control how African farmers feed their own people. Infrastructure deals. Ports. Roads. Banking.





King Mohammed VI has made over fifty official visits to African countries. He rejoined the African Union in 2017 after Morocco abandoned it for 33 years — walking back in with investment pledges and a smile.





On the surface it looks like Pan-African solidarity.



But Africa has been fooled by a friendly face before.





👀 REPLACE THE FLAG. KEEP THE SYSTEM.



France came with roads, ports, banks and infrastructure too. France called itself Africa’s development partner. And underneath all of it — France extracted resources, controlled currencies, and made sure the profits always flowed north.





Now look at Morocco’s model. Moroccan banks deciding who gets credit across twenty countries. Moroccan companies controlling African agricultural supply chains. Moroccan infrastructure built with Moroccan contractors and Moroccan profits.





When France did this — we called it neo-colonialism.

When Morocco does this — we call it investment.





Africa cannot afford that double standard.



😤 AND THEN THERE IS WESTERN SAHARA



Morocco has occupied Western Sahara since 1975. The Sahrawi people — indigenous African people — have lived under occupation for fifty years. The African Union recognizes their right to self-determination. Morocco has blocked every referendum that would give them that right.





Morocco sits in African Union summits talking about African sovereignty — while occupying African land.



You cannot colonize African land with one hand and shake African hands with the other and call yourself a Pan-African partner. That is not solidarity. That is strategy.





🌍 TruVision Africa’s Verdict:



France did not lose Africa because it was French. France lost Africa because it was exploitative and treated African sovereignty as a threat to manage.





If Morocco walks the same road — the same outcome awaits.



Africa is awake. The generation that burned Françafrique to the ground is watching every new player on this continent with clear eyes and zero patience for dressed-up domination.





Morocco can choose to be genuinely different. But if it continues expanding economically while occupying African land and controlling African supply chains