IS THE CATHOLIC CHURCH A GOVERNMENT WITHIN A GOVERNMENT?



Zambia is a constitutional democracy founded on the supremacy of the Constitution, the rule of law and the principle that all citizens are equal before the law. No institution, religious, political or social, stands above this framework. It is against this backdrop that an increasingly uncomfortable national question must be asked: Is the Catholic Church positioning itself as a government within the Government of Zambia?





Historically, the Catholic Church has played a significant role in Zambia’s social and political life. From advocating for multiparty democracy to speaking against social injustice, the Church has often been viewed as a moral compass, especially during times of national crisis. That role, however, has increasingly blurred the line between moral guidance and overt political influence.





Over the years, whenever the Church has felt challenged or threatened, whether by policy, governance decisions or legal scrutiny, it has not been uncommon to hear calls from senior clergy urging citizens to “get voters’ cards” and prepare to vote out the sitting government. While civic participation is a constitutional right, repeated political mobilisation by a powerful religious institution raises serious questions about intent, balance and accountability.





Is it healthy for Zambia’s democracy when one church, by virtue of its size, history and moral authority, appears able to openly shape political outcomes? Should the Catholic Church be allowed to project itself as the most powerful church in the country, with the perceived authority to dictate the political landscape and, by extension, the future of Zambia?





Equally concerning is the growing narrative that bishops, reverends and priests should be beyond criticism because they are “speaking for the voiceless.” Advocating for the poor and marginalised is noble and necessary. However, moral advocacy does not confer immunity from scrutiny, nor does it place anyone above the law. In a constitutional state, no individual or institution, no matter how revered, should enjoy unchecked influence.





The law is clear: governance is exercised through constitutionally mandated institutions. Religious bodies, like all civil society actors, have a right to express opinions, but they also have a responsibility to respect legal processes and democratic boundaries. When clergy speak on matters of governance, they do so as citizens, not as an alternative authority to the state.





The danger of elevating any church to an untouchable political status is that it undermines both democracy and faith itself. Democracy suffers because accountability becomes selective. Faith suffers because the church risks being seen not as a moral guide, but as a partisan power broker. Zambia is a Christian nation, but it is not a theocracy. Our national values must be guided by faith, yes, but governed by law. The Constitution, not the pulpit, is the supreme authority in matters of governance.





Ultimately, the principle must remain non-negotiable: no one is above the law. All men and women are equal before it, whether they sit in State House, stand behind a pulpit, or kneel in a pew. Respect for this principle is what will safeguard Zambia’s democracy, preserve religious freedom, and ensure that moral voices contribute constructively without overpowering the democratic will of the people.



By Chilufya Kasonde



Ilelanga News. January 04, 2026.