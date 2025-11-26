“IS THE CHURCH IN ZAMBIA PARTIALLY POLITICAL?”-A Balanced Reflection Amid the Constitution Debate





By Golden Mapulanga – Diplomatic & Governance Expert



In moments of national debate—especially on matters as sensitive as constitutional amendments—emotions rise, opinions clash, and institutions come under intense scrutiny. One institution that always finds itself at the centre of public opinion is the Church.





Zambia proudly declares itself a Christian nation. Churches influence moral direction, community life, social values, and even national consciousness. But the question that many Zambians are quietly asking today is:



To what extent is the Church in Zambia partially political?





1. The Church Is a Human Institution—And Humans Are Political



The Church, despite its sacred mission, is run by human beings who are social, economic, and political actors. Bishops, pastors, and clergy operate in a world shaped by power dynamics, state decisions, and societal pressures.

This alone makes it impossible for the Church to exist completely outside the political sphere.





It is not wrong for the Church to comment on governance—morality itself has political consequences. But challenges arise when:



-clergy appear to take positions aligned with certain political actors

– church groupings are accused of indirectly influencing public decisions

-internal church politics shape national-level advocacy





This remains the uncomfortable reality.



2. Historically, the Church Has Played a Political Role—Sometimes Positively



Zambia’s own history shows the Church stepping into political spaces:





1. The 1990–1991 political transition

2. Mediation during election tensions

3. Advocacy on governance, corruption, and human rights



These interventions have saved the country from conflict and promoted accountability.

In these cases, the Church acted as a moral compass—not a political contestant.





3. The Current Constitution Amendment Debate: Why the Church Is Under the Microscope



With protests planned over the proposed constitution amendments, some segments of society allege that the Church is influencing or supporting certain positions.





Whether true or exaggerated, this perception exists because:



1. politicians sometimes use the Church to legitimise their agendas

2. church leaders often issue statements that are interpreted politically

3. church mother bodies are expected to take moral positions, which some view as political interference





At times, the Church is caught in the crossfire between civic action and political pressure.



4. The Church Must Guard Its Moral Authority



The strength of the Church lies in moral legitimacy, not political alignment.

When the Church is perceived as leaning towards or against government on constitutional issues, that moral authority becomes weakened.





For the Church to remain a trusted mediator:

1. Its statements must be consistent, principled, and non-partisan

2. It must separate prophetic voice from political participation

3. It must avoid being used as a weapon by either ruling or opposition actors





Otherwise, the same institution that should unite the nation may unintentionally divide it.



5. Citizens Must Also Reflect Honestly



As Zambians, we must avoid weaponising the Church only when it suits our political preferences.

The same Church that people praise for speaking out against one government should not suddenly be condemned when it speaks out under another.





The Church’s responsibility is not to please us—it is to uphold moral clarity.



6. So, Is the Church in Zambia Partially Political?



The honest answer is: Yes, to some extent—because it is impossible not to be.

But the key question is not whether the Church is political.

The key question is:





Is the Church being political in a way that promotes justice, peace, and national unity—or in a way that fuels division?



That is what Zambians should watch closely in this constitutional moment.





A Call for Calm and Reflection



As protests are being organised, and as debates intensify, all stakeholders—including the Church—must act responsibly. Democracy is strengthened when:





1. citizens protest peacefully

2. government listens sincerely

3. the Church speaks truthfully

4. and political actors avoid manipulating institutions





Zambia belongs to all of us. Institutions must be preserved, voices must be respected, and national unity must remain the highest priority.



Your Diplomat