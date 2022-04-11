IS THE DPP’S OFFICE FAILLING THE INVESTIGATIVE WINGS OF THIS COUNTRY TO PROSECUTE CORRUPT INDIVIDUALS?…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

Public embarrassment can be avoided especially when it involves govt institutions which operate on a system constitutionally empowered by sworn officers to work on behalf of the people of Zambia , just one critical case can compromise the confidence on the fight against corruption , the UPND leadership strongly campaigned against selective justice which they experienced during their time in opposition , providing autonomy to institutions of govt should not mean they can’t be checked on what they are doing wrong .

We always wish and remain hopeful of our professionally qualified persons that are appointed in the govt stream to undertake responsibility upon which mandates are given to efficiently provide deligence in duty and operations of the govt system .We are very anticipant to see the recovery of properties acquired using proceeds of crimes against the state , the govt is allocating a lot of resources to ensure there is a systematic approach by also relating institutions of govt like the DPP’S office and the investigative wings of govt which are introducing these cases against individuals , the ACC , DEC and the police are jointly in charge of these serious matters ,but it raises wide concerns when we see the office of the DPP entering a noll’es against Mr LUNGU ,the liquidator of KCM , who was later rearrested on other charges , it is unconfirmed whether the DPP’s office has written to question the rearresting of Mr LUNGU . We are wondering as a people why there is a conflict of interest between these govt institutions , is the DPP’s office failing the govt and the people of Zambia ?, or the investigation wings are not doing their job professionally ?.

There are a lot of serious public concerns on these matters especially from the DPP’s office , the properties which Mr LUNGU was charged for are very visible and the transactions which were made to shift funds from the KCM account to a private law firm is traceable, but the DPP’s office decided to enter a noll’e , the follow up to arrest Mr LUNGU comes at a time when the same money which was assumed to have been stolen discovered the bought property which he is charged for , how come did the DPP’s office has written to caution that they did not give instructions to arrest Mr LUNGU again . This is very interesting in any way we can look at , even though we would like people to remain innocent until they are proven guilty , institutions of govt should not be players in obstructing of justice on behalf of the people that need to be prosecuted . There are things of pictural interest given that the DPP herself is a bonafide legent of the PF party ,we are begining to offload allegations of conspiracy theories over these cases .

We have heard many PF members and their leaders mocking govt that they are still comfortable because their people are still managing the govt system , most of them have continuously told govt off to take these cases to court and they will always be victors , we saw all the delays the DPP’s office did in order to present the charges to one of the PF law makers and his wife , this confidence being exercised needs attention , is the office of the DPP colluding with the former masters ?, the president of the republic of Zambia has REAFFIRMED his commitment but he has said he will not interfere on what to do , but as things stand it is going to be very interesting to see these cases coming to logical conclusion if the bridges to these cases are being used as their defence .Money can buy freedom and it can be used to change right decisions upside down , what we are seeing is a dance song of different rythemes that is causing noise pollution .The UPND govt must observe with precision and intellectual indulgence to what is happening in this area of crimes committed against the state . God bless our great country Zambia .

ZAMBIA FORWARD OUR BELOVED COUNTRY