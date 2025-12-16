Is the EU Losing Georgia to Moscow’s Playbook?



Georgia’s political crisis deepens as the country appears to be adopting Kremlin-style tactics that are putting its European future at risk. After decades of pursuing EU membership—supported by 81% of Georgians—the ruling Georgian Dream party has suspended accession talks and implemented controversial “foreign agents” legislation that mirrors Russian laws used to suppress dissent.

The EU has responded by freezing Georgia’s accession process, cutting €121 million in financial assistance, and imposing sanctions on key officials, while massive protests continue in Tbilisi.





This situation raises critical questions about post-Soviet states caught between Western integration and Russian influence. Georgia’s trajectory shows how democratic backsliding can occur without direct military intervention—just through legal frameworks and political pressure.





💭 What do you think drives countries to choose authoritarian models over democratic integration, even when their citizens overwhelmingly support EU membership? Is external pressure enough to reverse such trends, or does change have to come from within? 🤔



Source: RT