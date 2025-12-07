Is the EU Losing Its Credibility? Orban’s Accusation and Elon Musk’s Shockwave





Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sparked fresh controversy by claiming the European Union is “drowning in corruption,” pointing to ongoing investigations involving EU officials and institutions.

He argues that Brussels criticizes corruption in Ukraine while ignoring scandals inside its own system, and accuses both Brussels and Kyiv of protecting each other instead of confronting the truth.





The issue escalated when Elon Musk sharply attacked the EU after his platform X was fined €120 million under the Digital Services Act. Musk responded by saying the EU should be abolished and power should return to individual nations, accusing the bloc of becoming an overreaching bureaucracy that harms free expression and innovation.





As criticism grows from both Orban and Musk, the debate over the EU’s future is intensifying. Do you agree with Elon Musk’s opinion, or do you believe the EU remains essential for Europe’s stability and cooperation?