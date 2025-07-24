 EDITORIAL | Is the Leaked Chabinga Audio Legally Relevant?



By now, most people know there is a legal battle in South Africa between the Zambian government and the family of the late President Edgar Lungu. The case centres on whether the body should be buried in Zambia or South Africa. The family insists on keeping it in South Africa. The State wants it home.





But then came the audio.



A recorded conversation allegedly between PF faction leader Robert Chabinga and a woman linked to government circles. It was leaked online. It mentions money, a judge, and fake protests. The implication? That some people were trying to interfere with the court process.





Based on inner sources, the Lungu family, reportedly given the audio by opposition actors, has included it in their submissions to the South African court.





But here is a legal question: is it relevant to the case?



Not really.



Legally, relevance is not about how scandalous something sounds. It’s about whether the evidence directly affects the issue at hand. In this case, that issue is where the body should be buried and who has the legal right to decide.





Unless the audio contains clear instructions from the Zambian State ordering the court to ignore the family’s wishes, it may not help much. Even worse, if the people in the recording are not named parties in the case and if the audio was not lawfully obtained, it could backfire. Courts follow rules. Politics does not.





There is also a technical point: the audio is not from a government official speaking in an official capacity. It is from people acting outside the court process, possibly without any authority. The link to State interference is circumstantial at best.





Still, it does one thing well i.e. the audio raises suspicion. And in a high-stakes case like this, suspicion can shape public opinion even if it does not sway the judge.





But courts don’t rule on vibes. They rule on facts.



The burial of a former Head of State should not be decided by who has the best leaked tape. It should be settled by law, family dignity, and truth.





That is the line. Everything else is just noise.



The People’s Brief | Filed by Editors