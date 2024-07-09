IS THE OFFICE OF THE PUBLIC PROTECTOR A TOOTHLESS WATCHDOG?

By Jerry Munthali

As a developing country, Zambia faces numerous challenges in ensuring good governance and upholding the rule of law. In recent years, one institution has emerged as a key player in promoting transparency, accountability, and fairness in the country – the office of the Public Protector.

The office of the Public Protector is an independent constitutional body responsible for investigating complaints against government conduct, maladministration, and abuse of power in Zambia.

Following the enactment of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No.2 of 2016, the Office of the Public Protector was established to replace the Office of the Investigator General. This is by virtue of Article 243 of the amended Constitution.

Formerly the Office of the Investigator General, the office of the Public Protector serves as a watchdog for public resources and the rights of citizens, playing a crucial role in promoting good governance and protecting the interests of the people.

But why exactly is the office of the Public Protector so important in Zambia?

First and foremost, the Public Protector acts as a check on the government’s power. As a neutral and independent body, it has the authority to investigate complaints related to government actions, policies, and decisions. This oversees oversight role is critical in safeguarding the public against corruption, abuse of power, and violations of human rights.

Moreover, the Public Protector’s mandate includes promoting transparency and accountability in the public sector. This is vital in a country like Zambia, where corruption has been a persistent issue. By investigating allegations of corruption and maladministration, the office of the Public Protector ensures that public resources are used for the benefit of the people and not for personal gain.

In addition, the office of the Public Protector serves as a voice for the voiceless. Many citizens in Zambia may not have the means or resources to seek justice when their rights are violated or when they have been mistreated by government officials.

The Public Protector provides a platform for these individuals to raise their concerns and seek redress, leveling the playing field and promoting equality before the law.

Furthermore, the Public Protector’s reports and recommendations can significantly influence policy decisions and promote good governance. By exposing corrupt practices and maladministration, this office can hold government officials accountable and push for much-needed reforms. This, in turn, can lead to a more efficient and transparent government, benefiting the economy and society as a whole.

In recent years, the office of the Public Protector in Zambia has been instrumental in exposing high-profile cases of corruption and misconduct, leading to the prosecution and removal of government officials. This demonstrates the significant impact this institution has in promoting justice and accountability in the country.

In conclusion, the office of the Public Protector is a critical institution in Zambia’s fight against corruption and promoting good governance. It serves as a watchdog for the public, checks on the government’s power, and provides a voice for the marginalized. As citizens, we must recognize the importance of this office and support its efforts to create a more just and fair society for all.

The author is a former diplomat and journalist who served as News Editor at the Zambia Daily Mail. He holds an MBA with a major in International Business Management and a Bachelors Degree in International Relations