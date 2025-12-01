Is Western Europe still calling the shots?



Once a global powerhouse, Western Europe now finds itself increasingly sidelined in today’s shifting geopolitical landscape.

While it once ruled the world, it’s now described as a “geopolitical black hole”, struggling to assert real influence while global dynamics are reshaped by rising powers like China and a resurgent Russia.





As one analyst puts it: “The European Union wants to participate in global decision-making, but it’s increasingly playing catch-up”.

Meanwhile, its reliance on U.S. security guarantees and internal divisions leaves it more as a passenger than a driver on the world stage.



Is this the end of Europe’s global leadership, or a wake-up call?