Is William Ruto the most disliked president in Kenya’s history?

Kenya’s William Ruto rode into office on a wave of enthusiasm

among ordinary people who hoped he would live up to his

promises to improve their lives. Instead, he is facing

unrelenting criticism – seen as unmatched in the country’s

history.



Seemingly frustrated by the intensity of the backlash, he on

Wednesday asked why such public outrage was never directed at

his predecessors, including Daniel arap Moi, who ruled with an

iron fist for over two decades marked by political repression

and human rights abuses, and others who departed under clouds

of controversy.



On Wednesday Ruto posed: “All this chaos, why wasn’t it

directed at [former presidents] Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru

Kenyatta…Why the contempt and arrogance?”



Analysts describe the current wave of public anger toward

President Ruto, which has seen more than 100 people killed over

the past year, as “unprecedented”, uniting Kenyans across

ethnic, religious, and class divisions.



Protests against his administration began barely a year after

he came into power. Three years in, many aggrieved Kenyans now

want him gone – amid unrelenting protests with rallying calls

of “Ruto must go” and “Ruto Wantam” (Ruto for one term).

When Ruto was vying for the presidency, he portrayed himself as

a common man, who came from a childhood marked by poverty and

resilience. He appealed to the ordinary folk as a person they

could draw inspiration from – having risen from chicken seller

to president.



Contrast that to earlier this year, when a newspaper splashed a

headline asking whether Ruto was “Kenya’s most hated

president”, a sentiment that has often echoed across social

media platforms and public discourse.

It marks an extraordinary change in Kenyan politics, often

shaped by ethnic allegiances and class divisions. Just as Ruto

was seen as transcending those barriers to clinch the

presidency, the same dynamics now appear to be working against

him.



This week the phrase “We are all Kikuyus,” trended on social

media as young people rejected attempts to reintroduce the

ethnic divisions that have long plagued Kenyan politics. A

counter narrative of “We are all Kenyans” emerged but failed to

gain similar traction – with some seeing it as an attempt to

dilute the expression of solidarity in the first message.

The Kikuyu, Kenya’s largest ethnic group from the Mt Kenya

region, overwhelmingly backed Ruto in the 2022 elections,

together with Rigathi Gachagua, who hails from the region, as

his deputy.



But Gachagua’s hounding from office last year through a

dramatic impeachment process, which he described as a betrayal,

sparked discontent in the region. In the aftermath, some

politicians allied to Ruto have accused Kikuyu elites of

fuelling opposition against the president.



Political analyst Mark Bichachi says the opposition to the

president is not ethnically driven, but is happening across

diverse communities in urban and rural areas.

He terms the “public outcry against a president and a regime”

both “unprecedented” and “historical”, even surpassing the

political upheavals of the 1980s and 1990s when Moi led a

one-party state.



The period was marked by brutal crackdowns and a bloody fight

for multiparty democracy, but Mr Bichachi tells the BBC that

this did not generate the kind of pressure now bearing down on

Ruto, adding that the tensions then were linked to the Cold War

and were felt across the continent.



But academic Dr Njoki Wamai says the criticism levelled at the

president is nothing unusual, but part of a political tradition

during moments of crisis.

“All presidents, when they’ve gone against the constitution,

against the will of the Kenyan people, have always faced a lot

of criticism,” she tells the BBC.



She points to past leaders such as the founding president Jomo

Kenyatta and his successor Moi – who both faced an intense

backlash and loss of public trust during critical moments –

including after the assassination of key political leaders and

the coup attempt against Moi in 1982.



“What is different [this time] is that the scale of spread of

information is higher,” she says, noting the impact of Kenya’s

digitally savvy youth, whose widespread access to social media

and digital tools has amplified public discourse.



She also describes Ruto as always having been “very

conservative,” suggesting that his political outlook clashes

with the more liberal values embraced by many Kenyans –

particularly young people.

This ideological mismatch, she argues, has contributed to

growing tensions.

The current resistance campaigns are largely youth-led,

online-based, decentralised and seen as leaderless, mostly

unfolding outside the established political class. Since last

year, they have been driven by anger over the high cost of

living, aggressive taxation, corruption and police brutality.

But pointing to ethnic politics and incitement as fuelling the

latest unrest, the president said on Wednesday: Let’s stop

ethnic division, hatred, pride and contempt. We are all

Kenyans”.



He vowed to use “whatever means necessary” to maintain peace

and stability. He called on the police to shoot in the legs

protesters who were targeting businesses, rather than killing

them. His remarks sparked more outrage and mockery.

Since last year, the Kenyan government has responded to

protests and dissent with brutal crackdowns, including mass

arrests and alleged abductions by security operatives.

It is a strategy that rights groups say has only deepened

public outrage and alienated the citizens from the state, with

the police accused of using excessive force to quell the

protests.



More than 100 people have been killed in successive waves of

anti-government protests since June last year. The latest one

on Monday claimed 38 lives, marking the deadliest day of unrest

yet.



Rather than serve as a catalyst for police reform or push

efforts to pacify the demonstrators, the deaths have often

served as a spark for subsequent protests, turning grief into

rage.



The government has blamed the violence on protesters, accusing

them of attacking police stations and even trying to stage a

coup.



Political communication expert Dr Hesbon Owilla calls the

unrest “probably the most intense outrage against a regime” in

Kenya’s history. He says it has brought people from all walks

of life to unite in defiance.



He puts it down to how the president communicates to the

people. He says Ruto’s promises to uplift the fortunes of

ordinary people were “real, extremely real” and shifted the

campaign from ethnic mobilisation toward issue-based politics.

“Then he became president. We are still waiting. What Kenyans

are experiencing is worse,” he tells the BBC, capturing the

deep sense of disappointment among many Kenyans.

He says that unlike past governments that made cautious

promises, Ruto made, and continues to make, sweeping pledges

leading to broken expectations.



“The disillusionment is creating the rage,” he says.

Citing the example of the order to shoot protesters, he also

says that the president often speaks when silence might serve

him better – overexposing himself and inadvertently making

serious national issues feel personal.

As a result, when there is criticism, it tends to be directed

squarely at him, rather than being attributed to a failure of

governance systems.



Even so, Ruto has repeatedly highlighted his administration’s

efforts to better the lives of all Kenyans, pointing to the

government’s flagship affordable housing project, a universal

health scheme, digital jobs, and an overseas employment

programme as key achievements.



While inspecting one of the housing sites this week, he

acknowledged the severity of youth unemployment but emphasised

that the problem predates his presidency.

He insisted that his government was the first to take

deliberate steps to tackle the crisis, citing state initiatives

such as the housing project that he says has created hundreds

of thousands of jobs.



The president appealed for patience, as the problem would take

time to resolve.

Yet patience, especially amid the high cost of living, unmet

expectations, and growing frustration, is not something that

most Kenyans feel they can afford.



Some of those flagship programmes have come at a steep cost to

Kenyans, who now have 1.5% housing levy and a 2.75% health

insurance tax deducted from their monthly incomes. The pain of

paying some of these higher taxes has dominated everyday

conversations, especially with a perception that higher taxes

have not resulted in better public services.



To the government’s credit, Dr Owilla says some of the

initiatives, like the universal healthcare project, have had a

great impact, and others may eventually deliver for many.

But Mr Bichachi argues that the government has “lost touch with

how people feel”, and its tone has remained unchanged despite

rising public resentment.



He says the issue is unlikely to change based on how the

government performs – describing it as a “love-hate

relationship” between the people and the presidency.

That is “how we find ourselves where we are”, he concludes,

referring to the intense resentment that is now faced by the

president, who was once one of the “the most applauded and

lauded leaders to come onto the Kenyan state”.