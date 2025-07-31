ISAAC MWANZA WITHDRAWS BILL 7 PETITION DUE TO ALLEGED JUDICIAL THREATS





Governance and Civil Rights activist Isaac Mwanza has requested the Constitutional Court to discontinue his petition challenging the court’s decision on Bill 7.





According to the Affidavit filed in Court, his decision follows alleged threats and hostility from Constitutional Court Judge Martin Musaluke during a case management conference on 25th July, 2025.





Among the reasons contained in the Affidavit seen by Phoenix News, Mr. Mwanza alleges that Judge Musaluke displayed animosity towards him and warned him that he would regret taking up issues with him in court.





He has alleged that Judge Musaluke told him to go and cry outside court against the decision of the Court to consolidate a matter he was sued by Munir Zulu and Celestine Mukandila which petition he says is an abuse of the court process.





Mr. Mwanza said his lawyers have since withdrawn from the case due to the hostile environment, citing difficulties in proceeding with the matter.





He says Judge Musaluke advised him to address concerns about case consolidation outside the courtroom rather than within it.





Mr. Mwanza had argued that the lawsuit brought by Munir Zulu and Celestine Mukandila using Simeza, Sangwa, and Associates constituted an abuse of court process.





He has since has since filed a notice and affidavit citing his reasons for withdrawal.



PHOENIX NEWS